“I took you on a cruise”: Hey Jini flaunted it to an employee and pressured them as old horror stories resurface amid labor exploitation allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hey Jini, a kids’ content creator with 4.13 million subscribers, is facing allegations of labor exploitation, and their past words and actions on air are being revisited.

Recently, Bobaedream, an online community, published a post by A, who said they were a longtime friend of Hey Jini and had previously worked at her company.

A claimed they signed a contract in December 2016 with an annual salary of 20 million won and worked up to 16 hours a day. A worked weekends at least five times a month and could not even take holidays off, eventually submitting a resignation letter in October 2018 and leaving the company.

A also revealed that excessive workloads and stress led to them being taken to the emergency room with difficulty breathing while working overtime, and that they were later diagnosed with panic disorder, depression and social anxiety disorder, shocking people.

The allegations stand in contrast to the image of an “approachable and egalitarian boss” that Hey Jini has emphasized on air, fueling further controversy.

On KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror,” which aired in March 2020, Hey Jini said, “I’m like a friend to my employees. I try to work on an equal footing with them.” She had also touted the company’s egalitarian culture, including team gatherings to watch animation at 9 a.m. and playing games after work.

However, signs of tension were also evident on the show. When Hey Jini asked, “How has it been working at the company?”, an employee in their third year replied, “My fantasies and dreams (were shattered).” Hey Jini widened her eyes and said, “There were lots of good things about joining, weren’t there?”, appearing to pressure the employee to respond.

Looking aggrieved, Hey Jini continued in a self-assured tone, referring to a trip with employees who had accompanied her on a business trip: “We even went on a Disney cruise in the U.S. together. Isn’t that enough for me to take credit for?”

With A’s allegations prompting criticism that Hey Jini’s past appearances on variety shows may have reflected the real hardships of those involved, rather than being mere on-camera performance, the controversy is intensifying.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.