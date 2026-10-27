Is that really Song Ga-in? She finally snaps after a drunk attendee causes a scene... “Before I tie you to the bars”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jo Min-jung] Singer Song Ga-in finally lost her temper with a drunk attendee who caused a disturbance during her performance. At first, she tried to calm the person down with a few jokes, but as the disruption continued, she eventually issued harsh warnings, including “before I tie you to the bars” and “shut your mouth.”

A video of Song Ga-in personally stopping a heavily intoxicated audience member at a festival has recently been spreading across online communities and social media, drawing attention.

The video is said to have been filmed on the 25th at the 11th Gangjin Bay Dancing Reeds Festival, held in Gangjin, South Jeolla Province.

That day, Song Ga-in continued her performance, thanking the audience for coming despite the bad weather. But an unexpected disturbance broke out when a drunk attendee in the audience behaved aggressively and disrupted the people around them as they watched the show.

Watching the situation from the stage, Song Ga-in initially tried to calm the attendee with a smile. She spoke to the person, saying, “Sir, quiet down a little. How much have you had to drink?” and then cautioned, “I know you’re having a good time, sir, but you mustn’t bother other people.”

However, the attendee reportedly continued making a scene, asking Song Ga-in to call them “oppa” rather than “father.” When the person even started throwing clothes, Song Ga-in’s voice gradually grew firmer.

Song Ga-in warned, “You need to sit still. Don’t throw your clothes. If you do that one more time, I’ll come after you.” Even so, she joked to keep things from turning ugly: “You’re doing this because you like me, but you’re expressing it too aggressively. Calm down a little. Even if you think Ga-in is that pretty, calm down.”

But when the situation failed to improve despite her repeated pleas, Song Ga-in finally raised her voice. She issued a stern warning, saying, “You’re being removed,” then shouted, “Sit down!” Pointing to the clothes the attendee had thrown, she also said, “Your clothes are over there. Get out, now.”

After the disturbance subsided briefly, Song Ga-in thanked the audience members who had stayed in their seats. She asked them to applaud the event organizers’ security staff and the police who had managed the scene, then resumed her performance.

But the attendee’s disruption did not end there. When the person again continued to interfere with the audience’s viewing, Song Ga-in finally let out the anger she had been holding back.

Song Ga-in issued a stern warning: “Be quiet. I told you not to bother other people. Stay still, before I tie you to the bars.” She then shouted again, “Shut your mouth.”

People online who watched the video responded, “They should teach people manners before letting them in,” “Song Ga-in is known for her good nature—what must have happened for her to get that angry?” and “She finally snapped after putting up with it for so long.”

Song Ga-in rose to become the inaugural Jin (grand prize winner) on TV CHOSUN’s “Miss Trot” in 2019 and gained widespread popularity. Since then, she has remained active through various television programs, performances and local festivals.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.