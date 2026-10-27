More allegations against Hey Jini surface: “Overtime until the last train stopped running, up to 16 hours of work”

[Sportschosun reporter] Allegations of employee exploitation involving kids’ YouTuber Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin) are growing. After a former employee alleged they developed panic disorder while working up to 16 hours a day, another former employee has now come forward, claiming that “nothing had changed in any meaningful way even after the incident at the time.”

On the 27th, a post titled “I’m another former employee of Hey Jini. I’m submitting additional information” was published on an online community.

The author, identified as A, said they had worked at Kidsworks, Hey Jini’s company, and attached a certificate showing their enrollment history in the four major social insurance programs to support their claim.

A explained why they decided to come forward with additional allegations, saying, “After seeing the revelations from the person who wrote the earlier post, I thought it over and finally found the courage to write this.”

A claimed to have known about the case of the former employee who had earlier reported suffering from panic disorder since the time A joined the company. A said, “I heard that conditions at the time had changed after that incident, but from what I experienced, nothing had changed in any meaningful way.” A claimed to have experienced similar working conditions despite their employment not overlapping with the earlier whistleblower’s.

The most shocking part was the repeated long hours of overtime. A claimed that although the company promoted an image of being “a company with no overtime” on broadcasts, the reality was completely different.

A said employees had to meet scheduled video upload deadlines even when filming ran late, alleging, “In serious cases, filming quite often began just 30 minutes before the end of the workday, even when the video was due to be uploaded the next morning.” A added, “It wasn’t just a matter of staying an extra hour or two; it was common to work overtime until the last train stopped running.” A claimed that despite the long hours, they received no separate overtime pay because of the comprehensive wage system.

Concerns were also raised about weekend work. A claimed that no substitute days off were given even when employees went on business trips or worked weekends, and that it was taken for granted that they would work on weekends and then come in as usual during the week. A said they also had to be mindful when seeking reimbursement for meals and taxi fares related to overtime.

A claimed that employees heard comments such as, “If you’ve eaten, you should be working,” “It seems like you’re deliberately working overtime,” and “XXX has been taking too many taxis lately.” A said employees even had to get permission in advance to take a taxi.

There were also allegations of pressure during the resignation process. According to A, employees who said they intended to resign were told, “With this level of experience, it’ll be hard to find a job elsewhere” and “You won’t get benefits this good anywhere else.” A also claimed that some employees were asked to stay for an additional three months for handover, or were later asked to extend their employment by another three months. A added that, after checking with a current employee, the situation had still not improved.

On the 21st, another former employee sparked controversy by going public with the harm they said they had suffered while working at Hey Jini’s company. The employee claimed they earned an annual salary of 20 million won, worked up to 16 hours a day, and saw their health deteriorate because of frequent overtime and weekend work. They disclosed a related notice, saying they had applied for workers’ compensation after being diagnosed with panic disorder and other conditions and had been approved in 2020.

The former employee also claimed that the company had offered them money on the condition that they not apply for workers’ compensation, and later submitted an opinion denying a connection between their work and illness during the compensation review process.

In earlier media reports, the company had said that work was allocated through mutual agreement and that a comprehensive employment contract had been signed. The first whistleblower, however, countered that the company’s explanation was untrue.

With another former employee now coming forward to raise concerns about working conditions, the controversy appears to be growing further.

Hey Jini previously appeared on KBS2’s “Boss in the Mirror,” where she showed how the company was run and what the employees’ working conditions were like. There have been repeated observations that there is a substantial gap between the company’s image as presented on the program and the reality described by former employees.

Jo Min-jung, Reporter | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.