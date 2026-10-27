“Directors, Please Cast Me”: Lee Joo-yeon Goes All the Way to a Folk Village to Pitch for a Historical Drama Role

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Lee Joo-yeon, a former member of After School, publicly asked to be cast in a historical drama.

On the 26th, a video titled “I Went to the Folk Village for a Visit and Came Back After Filming a Historical Drama” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Joo-yeon’s Leading Role.” In the video, Lee visited the Korean Folk Village and tried on hanbok.

When asked about her recent activities, Lee said, “I feel like I’m practically a variety-show personality. These days, all my schedules are for variety shows.” After arriving at the folk village, she recalled her past work, saying, “I’ve filmed two historical dramas, but I don’t know if we filmed at the folk village back then.”

After changing into hanbok, Lee reminisced, saying, “I once played a bodyguard warrior in a historical drama.” She added, “I wasn’t good at the physical stuff, so I got scolded a lot. Historical dramas were really hard.”

As she walked around the folk village in hanbok, she prayed, “Please let an offer to appear in a historical drama come in.” Then she actively promoted herself, saying, “Directors, please cast me. I look this good in hanbok.”

But as she kept stumbling over her words, she berated herself, saying, “I can’t get the words out. Why am I so bad at speaking?” When the production team teased her, saying, “This is bad. No offers are going to come in,” Lee shouted, “No!” making them laugh.

Lee also tried traditional Korean archery in hopes of getting cast in a historical drama. She showed her enthusiasm by reading lines prepared by the production team and even acting out a scene, but soon lamented, “I don’t think I’ll get cast.”

Lee first made a name for herself as one of the internet’s “Top 5 Beauties.” After debuting as a member of After School in 2009, she switched to acting and appeared in dramas including “Smile, Donghae!,” “Jeon Woo-chi: The Taoist Wizard,” “Saimdang, Memoir of Colors,” “All Kinds of Daughters-in-Law,” “Hyena” and “The Art of Sarah.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.