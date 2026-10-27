'Mic Earthquake' Shin Jang-mi, what is the story behind it? Curiosity rises for 'Hahoe' MV teaser

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Singer Shin Jang-mi has released a teaser for the music video of her new song, featuring a poignant atmosphere.

Shin Jang-mi released a music video teaser for 'Hahoe - Where Longing Lingers' (hereinafter 'Hahoe') at 6 p.m. on the 26th.

In the released video, Shin Jang-mi showcased her elegant charm dressed in both a Hanbok and a dress. Her poignant gaze and wistful facial expressions presented a diverse range of moods, alternating between the elegant Hanbok and antique dress that capture the sentiment of longing in the new song. Furthermore, by leading the mood of the song with her sorrowful eyes and wistful expressions, she visually conveyed the yearning embodied in the new track. The visual aesthetics, blending Eastern and Western mise-en-scène, pique curiosity about the story that will unfold in the full music video.

In particular, in the latter part of the video, Shin Jang-mi's signature powerful vocals heightened the song's emotional intensity, leaving a strong lingering impression.

Shin Jang-mi will release the full music video for "Hahoe" at 6 p.m. on the 27th. Shin Jang-mi recently earned the nickname "0.1-Second Jump-Up Sister" for demonstrating professionalism on KBS2's "Immortal Songs" by getting up immediately and finishing the performance without wavering, despite slipping and falling during a spectacular performance. She also received praise for her overwhelming vocal power, which was described as a "microphone earthquake."

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.