Choi Yoora’s Daughter, a Graduate of a Prestigious U.S. University, Marries at a Cathedral... Jeon Hye-jin Also Praises Her Beauty: “A Beautiful Couple”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] The wedding of broadcaster Choi Yoora’s daughter has been revealed.

On the 25th, actress Jeon Hye-jin posted several photos along with the message, “A day of blessings~♥ Yura unnie, congratulations so much. It really hits home that they make such a beautiful couple... Jinyoung really is your mini-me... You and Jinyoung were both so beautiful..♥”

The photos showed Choi Yoora’s daughter’s wedding. The couple held their wedding in a solemn nuptial Mass at a cathedral. Choi Yoora’s daughter had previously drawn public attention as an accomplished graduate of a prestigious U.S. university and for her beauty, which closely resembles her mother’s. Elegantly dressed in a pink hanbok, Choi Yoora brightened her daughter’s wedding with her fresh smile. Choi Yoora’s son also got married at Myeongdong Cathedral in January. After seeing her son marry and now giving her daughter in marriage, Choi Yoora shared her deep affection for her daughter ahead of the wedding: “My precious daughter, whom I raised with all my heart, working hard, showering her with love, and holding her close enough to make my heart ache, is getting married tomorrow. It was the same when my son left, but I don’t think it’s very easy to watch the children set off with a composed heart.”

Choi Yoora also said, “I’ll probably cry. More than sadness, it’s that countless memories beyond measure will sweep through my heart,” and expressed concern, saying, “My husband is practicing walking with our daughter! I’m worried he’ll cry a lot tomorrow.” Congratulations are pouring in for Choi Yoora, whose daughter and son have both married in the same year, and who has built a happy family.

Choi Yoora debuted as the sixth Ppomi sister on MBC’s “Ppopopo” and became widely loved. From 1995 to 2017, she also worked as a DJ on MBC radio’s “Now It’s Radio Time” for 27 years. She currently works as a show host in home shopping, maintaining her reputation as the “Queen of Home Shopping.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.