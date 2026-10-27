'On the verge of entering the 30-kg range,' Shinji reveals health update herself as concerns pour in again

[Kim Soo-hyun of Sportschosun] Shinji of the group Koyote shared an update on her current health amid fans' concern over her noticeably gaunt appearance.

On the 26th, Shinji shared footage of herself exercising at a gym and said, “It’s just my throat that hurts; my body is feeling a bit better now.” She explained that although she had recently been struggling with a cold, her condition had improved considerably.

But even after Shinji’s explanation, concerns about her thin frame continued. Online, people commented, “Her legs are like chopsticks” and “Please go to the hospital,” among other reactions, as attention focused on her gaunt appearance.

Earlier, Shinji also drew attention on the 20th with an even thinner appearance than before. Fans’ concerns continued after a photo taken following a recording showed her prominent shoulder bones and hollowed cheeks as she wore a blouse that exposed her shoulders.

Fans expressed concern for her health, saying things like, “You look so ill; it makes me feel awful,” “Are you unwell?” and “Could you put on just a little weight?”

Shinji explained her current condition, saying, “I’ve been having a bit of a hard time because I caught a cold. I’m healthy apart from the cold.”

This is not the first time there has been concern about Shinji’s health. Shinji previously opened up about her concerns over changes in her weight and health on her YouTube channel, “Eotteoshinji?!?” At the time, reports that her weight had fallen to 42 kg at a height of 164 cm drew attention.

She also showed cupping marks left on her body in YouTube content and said, “I’ve been feeling pretty seriously ill lately.” In a video in which she underwent a body constitution test, she drew attention after being told that her muscle mass was low and her physical condition was at the level of someone in their 50s.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years younger, in July.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.