'Killer Schedule': Jang Won-young Finally Nods Off During Live Broadcast... '50 Minutes of Sleep a Day' Revisited

[Lee Ge-eun, Sportschosun] IVE member Jang Won-young was spotted nodding off during a live broadcast, prompting concern among fans.

On the 25th, Jang appeared on SBS's Inkigayo and spoke with the MCs about IVE's new song before performing it onstage. The song is titled “Looks Can Kill.”

When An Yu-jin briefly demonstrated the choreography, Jang closed her eyes for about four seconds, then opened them and refocused on the interview. Though it was only a brief moment, fans worried that fatigue might have built up because of her busy schedule after seeing her close her eyes during the live broadcast.

Jang's punishing schedule was also brought back into focus. Last year, she appeared on Davichi member Kang Min-kyung's YouTube channel and revealed how nonstop and busy her schedule was. At the time, she sometimes managed her schedule on just 50 minutes of sleep and, because of her schedule, had no choice but to go 19 hours without eating. Even so, Jang maintained a positive attitude, saying, “It feels like a day when mental strength is important. When you're having a hard time, don't think too far ahead, either.”

Meanwhile, IVE, of which Jang is a member, recently released its new mini-album, “Looks Can Kill,” and began promoting in earnest.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.