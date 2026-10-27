Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, is smitten with Korea... shares a trove of “everyday moments in Seongsu-dong”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Hailey Bieber, wife of global pop star Justin Bieber and a model and entrepreneur, shared memories from her trip to Korea, expressing her special affection for the country.

Hailey Bieber departed for Los Angeles in the United States on the afternoon of the 26th with her husband, Justin Bieber, after wrapping up their four-day, three-night trip to Korea. But just a day after leaving Korea, on the 27th, she shared a large number of photos and videos taken there, showing that the trip was still on her mind. She drew particular attention by posting more, including a loving message that read “ily KR” and a photo of herself wearing a Korean-style sheet mask.

The photos she shared captured a range of everyday moments from Hailey Bieber’s time in Korea. What particularly caught people’s attention was her enjoyment of Korea’s popular food and beauty culture.

Hailey Bieber posted a photo of Banana Flavored Milk, a big favorite in Korea, on display, and also shared a glimpse of herself enjoying a meal at a Korean restaurant. There, she showed off her down-to-earth charm, balancing a beer bottle on her head and making a playful face.

In another photo, she caught people’s attention with a blue facial mask spread over her face, leaving only her eyes visible. It was striking to see her taking an interest in skincare in Korea, befitting an entrepreneur who runs the beauty brand rhode.

She also shared a video of herself dancing in sunglasses, a black-and-white photo of her smiling brightly, and a mirror selfie taken in a comfortable outfit, offering glimpses of her enjoyable time in Korea.

Hailey Bieber also shared another photo on her social media story that day, showing herself with a white sheet mask on her face. She added the words “When in KR” to the photo. It appeared to be a playful way of expressing her enjoyment of Korean-style skincare. The photos and videos she posted one after another, as if the memories of her visit to Korea had yet to fade, hinted at her deep affection for the country.

Hailey and Justin Bieber’s visit was timed to coincide with the first pop-up store in Korea for SKYLRK, the fashion and lifestyle brand Justin Bieber runs. The pop-up store operated in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, from the 22nd to the 25th.

Justin Bieber’s visit to Korea came about 13 years after his first concert in the country in 2013. Shortly after arriving, he shared the happy news with fans by posting “Made it to Seoul” on his social media.

The couple spent leisurely time in various parts of Seoul. Justin Bieber visited the Seongsu-dong pop-up store and played table tennis, and he also drew attention when he was spotted at a samgyetang restaurant in the Anguk-dong area.

Hailey Bieber married Justin Bieber in 2018, and in August 2024 they welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber. In addition to her modeling career, she is also active as an entrepreneur who runs the beauty brand rhode.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.