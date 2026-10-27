Lee Seo-jin: Is He Complimenting Ha Ji-won’s Looks or Taking a Dig? “You Weren’t This Pretty Back Then”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Seo-jin drew laughs by commenting on the beauty of Ha Ji-won, whom he met again on a TV show after 23 years, in a way that left it unclear whether he was complimenting or dissing her.

On the 27th, SBS released a special preview video for “Whatever You Wish, Genie – My Genie Secretary” (hereafter “My Genie Secretary”), titled “Reunited After 23 Years: Lee Seo-jin × Ha Ji-won ♥ Compliment Her Looks, Then Immediately Start Bickering LOL (ft. A Voodoo Doll?!)”. In the video, Lee Seo-jin expressed excitement about working with Ha Ji-won on TV again for the first time in 23 years, since the 2003 drama “Damo.”

As he waited for Ha Ji-won, Lee Seo-jin said, “Actually, this is my first time doing a show with Ji-won. It’s nice to see her whenever we meet,” then added, “And Ji-won is prettier now than she used to be. She’s gotten so pretty lately.”

When Kim Kwang-kyu teasingly asked, “So you’re saying she was ugly back then?”, Lee Seo-jin replied, “Back then, she was just, well... Anyway, she’s much prettier now,” drawing laughs.

A little later, when Ha Ji-won arrived, Lee Seo-jin welcomed her with a hug. Ha Ji-won bowed a full 90 degrees to Kim Kwang-kyu, greeting him very formally. Seeing this, Lee Seo-jin insisted, “Don’t be so formal with him. He’s the secretary.”

Lee Seo-jin continued complimenting Ha Ji-won, telling her, “You’re much prettier these days. You’ve really become prettier now than you were before—you’re at your prettiest now.” Kim Kwang-kyu chimed in, “He keeps saying you’ve gotten prettier.” When Ha Ji-won looked embarrassed, Lee Seo-jin added, “I actually said you weren’t this pretty back then,” drawing laughs.

Lee Seo-jin, who goes to the same salon as Ha Ji-won, continued praising her: “To me, she’s at her peak these days. I run into her sometimes, and she looks even younger now that she’s started college.” Kim Kwang-kyu joked in response, “I should go to college too.”

Later, Ha Ji-won’s manager handed over her favorite stuffed toy, saying, “She’ll lose it if she carries it, so you seniors should keep a close eye on it for her.” Ha Ji-won admitted, “I do leave things behind a lot.”

Seeing the stuffed toy, Kim Kwang-kyu looked puzzled and asked, “You’re not a kindergartner, so why are you carrying something like this around?” Lee Seo-jin teased, “Isn’t that the kind of doll you stick pins into when you’re cursing someone?”

Ha Ji-won explained, “I have one in the car too. I feel uneasy if my hands are empty when I’m going somewhere, so I take it with me.”

When the manager asked the others to look after Ha Ji-won’s passport too, Kim Kwang-kyu said, “You should carry your own passport.” But Ha Ji-won admitted she was scatterbrained, saying, “I feel most uneasy when I’m the one carrying it.” In the end, Lee Seo-jin took care of both Ha Ji-won’s passport and her favorite stuffed toy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.