'Chef Choi Hyun-seok’s Daughter’ Choi Yeon-soo Throws Out All the Baby Food She Made with Care After Her Son Has an Allergic Reaction

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Choi Yeon-soo expressed her distress over her son’s allergy.

On the 27th, Choi Yeon-soo posted a video with the caption, “Ugh, this is so upsetting.”

In the video, Choi Yeon-soo said, “He wasn’t picky and ate whatever baby food I gave him so well. Even though making it is such a hassle and I make all the other food myself, I even made the peas from scratch, which are usually bought ready-made. It took 20–30 minutes just to shell them.”

Choi Yeon-soo said, “I peeled them all, steamed them, ground them up, strained them through a sieve, and made them the right consistency. Then I portioned them into 10-gram cubes, but I ended up throwing every last one away. Since they were sweet, he ate them well and really liked them, but while he was playing, something like a rash appeared beside his mouth. Then it gradually spread, and I got worried, so I took him to the hospital. They told me that peas often cause allergic reactions.” In the video, her son Seo-ho can be seen with red allergic reactions appearing in several places on his face.

Choi Yeon-soo said, “I was worried it might get worse during the night, so I stayed up all night checking his temperature and keeping an eye on him. Now I’m so scared to feed him baby food in case he has another allergic reaction.”

Meanwhile, Choi Yeon-soo, daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok and a model, married Kim Tae-hyun, vocalist of the band DickPunks, last September despite their 12-year age gap. The couple, Choi Yeon-soo and Kim Tae-hyun, had talked about having a baby even before they married, conceived a honeymoon baby, and welcomed a son last May.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.