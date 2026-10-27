Hey Jini’s Products Sell Out Amid ‘Labor Exploitation’ Allegations... Her Influence Endures in Silence

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hey Jini, a children’s YouTuber with 4.13 million subscribers, is facing fierce criticism following further allegations of “labor exploitation” by a former employee. Meanwhile, products she is currently selling through group-buying deals are selling out in a frenzy, showing that her influence remains strong.

From the 26th to the 28th, Hey Jini held a group-buying event for a children’s bike bearing her name.

But a check of the sales page showed that the product was temporarily sold out, even as public criticism over the controversy continued.

Separately from the product sales, comments on social media and YouTube are pouring in, calling on Hey Jini to explain the controversy, about which she has remained silent.

Earlier, a post by A, who said they were a longtime friend of Hey Jini and had previously worked at her company, appeared on the online community Bobae Dream.

A claimed to have signed a contract in December 2016 for an annual salary of 20 million won and to have worked up to 16 hours a day. A said they worked weekends at least five times a month and were unable to take time off even on holidays. A added that they eventually submitted a resignation letter in October 2018 and left the company.

A particularly claimed that excessive workloads and stress caused breathing difficulties while working overtime, leading to a trip to the emergency room, and that they were later diagnosed with panic disorder, depression, and social anxiety disorder, sparking an outcry.

Then, on the 27th, another post making further allegations by former employee B appeared on an online community. B attached a certificate showing their enrollment history in the four major social insurance programs and said, “After seeing the allegations A had posted earlier, I thought it over and finally found the courage to speak out.”

B alleged that the company had problems with weekend and holiday work, as well as excessive overtime under its inclusive wage system. A had also previously claimed in an earlier post to have known, from the time they joined the company, about a former employee who had complained of panic disorder.

As allegations continued to emerge, Hey Jini’s company culture, previously shown on KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror,” also came under renewed scrutiny. When the show aired, she drew attention as a “young, egalitarian CEO,” with scenes such as a company get-together at 9 a.m. and playing games after work. But since the controversy, some have questioned whether she used her authority as CEO to pressure employees.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.