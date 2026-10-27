Hyomin gets bolder after marriage... showing off impossibly slim legs in high heels

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Hyomin, a former member of T-ara, showed off her unchanged figure in a daring stage outfit reminiscent of her debut days.

Hyomin recently posted several photos and videos on her social media with the brief caption “Back to 2009” (going back to 2009).

The released photos showed Hyomin apparently in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. She completed a striking stage look with a black halter-neck crop top paired with flashy, leopard-print micro shorts.

Her trim waist and slender legs in particular caught the eye. With a dazzling hair clip in her long, straight hair, Hyomin drew attention with styling that recalled her time performing with T-ara.

Even in a photo showing her from behind as she climbed a staircase, her eye-catching high heels and daring stage outfit stood out. The fact that Hyomin, who debuted with T-ara in 2009, has maintained the same striking looks 17 years later drew even more attention.

The post ended with a black-and-white video of her working out at a gym. In it, Hyomin is seen holding a barbell in front of exercise equipment and focusing on her workout. She revealed her contrasting charm by sharing not only her glamorous stage presence but also glimpses of her everyday efforts to stay in shape.

Fans who saw the photos reacted with comments such as, “Unnie, why are the results of your workouts so obvious?”, “Your makeup and styling are so pretty,” and “Unnie, your figure is seriously amazing.”

Meanwhile, Hyomin debuted with T-ara in 2009 and was loved for numerous hit songs, including “Lies,” “Bo Peep Bo Peep,” “Roly-Poly,” and “Lovey-Dovey.” T-ara held a fan concert in Taiwan on the 18th, meeting thousands of local fans. The group showcased its enduring popularity and received an enthusiastic response from fans around the world.

Hyomin held a wedding ceremony with her non-celebrity husband in 2025, last year, joining the ranks of married women.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.