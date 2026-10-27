Hey Jini Rebuts Former Employee’s Allegations: “25% Salary Raise... Also Helped with Workers’ Comp Claim”

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The representatives of children’s content creator Hey Jini have issued an official statement in response to claims by a former employee about working conditions and treatment.

Kidsworks, the company operated by Hey Jini, said in an official statement on the 27th, “The company takes seriously the pain of a former colleague. We are sincerely saddened and sorry, regardless of the facts, that someone who worked with us has suffered health problems and gone through a difficult time.”

The company added, “Because this is a sensitive matter concerning an individual’s health and privacy, we have hesitated to explain the specific circumstances in order to protect the person involved. However, unverified claims about what happened at the time are now spreading online, and news reports continue to follow. In light of media requests for our official position, we are unavoidably sharing what the company can explain.”

According to Kidsworks, the employee worked there from September 2017 to December 2018, for about a year, and then took a leave of absence. They resigned in May 2019, of their own accord, while on leave. The company said it had paid their annual salary in accordance with the wage system in place when they joined nine years ago, and that, contrary to what was later reported, it raised their annual salary by 25% and paid them a separate bonus while they were on leave.

Kidsworks explained its working arrangements, saying, “In the company’s early days, we regularly discussed the duties and how they would be carried out with our colleague, and gave them broad autonomy over their work schedule and how they performed their tasks. We also allowed them to adjust their hours or choose to work from home depending on the circumstances.”

The company said that after the employee developed health problems, it repeatedly encouraged them to reduce their working hours and take time off through vacation or a leave of absence, pausing their work in the meantime. It added that it also helped with the rental deposit for a home near the company to ease the burden of commuting.

The company also denied allegations that it obstructed the employee’s workers’ compensation claim. “At the end of 2018, we respected their wish to apply for workers’ compensation and introduced them to an outside certified labor consultant,” the company said, adding that it helped the employee receive a consultation directly and get guidance on the application process.

Kidsworks said it understood that people may have different memories and perceptions of what happened at the time. However, it said some claims spreading online differ from the facts it had confirmed, and asked that unverified information and speculation not damage the reputations of the company and the creator.

The company also said it was willing to speak with the employee. It said that if the person wished, it would listen to them directly or through a representative, in whatever way was comfortable for them, and actively discuss anything the company should do. It stressed that it would fully respect the person’s wishes about whether to talk and how.

Lastly, the company said, “We continue to review and improve our working conditions and related policies with advice from a certified labor consultant. We will use this matter as an opportunity to reassess the working environment and make improvements if there are areas where we fell short.” It added that it sincerely hoped the employee would recover.

▶ Full statement from Hey Jini’s representatives

Hello. This is Kidsworks.

We would like to share our position regarding claims made by a former colleague who worked with us.

The company takes seriously the pain of the former colleague whose experience was reported in the news. We are sincerely saddened and sorry, regardless of the facts, that someone who worked with us has suffered health problems and gone through a difficult time.

Because this is a sensitive matter concerning an individual’s health and privacy, we have hesitated to explain the specific circumstances in order to protect the person involved. However, unverified claims about what happened at the time are now spreading online, and news reports continue to follow. In light of media requests for our official position, we are unavoidably sharing only what the company can explain.

The colleague worked there from September 2017 to December 2018, for a little over a year, and then took a leave of absence. In May 2019, while on leave, they resigned of their own accord. The company paid their annual salary in accordance with the wage system in place when they joined nine years ago, without issue. Contrary to what was later reported, it raised their annual salary by 25% and paid them a separate bonus while they were on leave.

In the company’s early days, we regularly discussed the duties and how they would be carried out with our colleague, and gave them broad autonomy over their work schedule and how they performed their tasks. We also allowed them to adjust their hours or choose to work from home depending on the circumstances.

If work was taking a toll on their health, we repeatedly asked them to reduce their working hours and take time off through vacation or a leave of absence, making clear that it was fine to pause their work schedule. We also helped with the rental deposit for a home near the company to ease the burden of commuting.

We did not obstruct their workers’ compensation claim. At the end of 2018, we respected our colleague’s wish to apply for workers’ compensation, introduced them to an outside certified labor consultant, and helped them receive a consultation directly and clear guidance on the application process.

We understand that people may have different memories and perceptions of what happened at the time. However, some information spreading online differs from the facts we have confirmed, and we wish to correct the record. We earnestly ask that unverified information and speculation not damage the reputations of our company and the creator.

If our colleague wishes, we will listen to them directly or through a representative, in whatever way is comfortable for them, and actively discuss anything the company should do. We will fully respect their wishes about whether to talk and how.

With advice from a certified labor consultant, we continue to review and improve our working conditions and related policies. We will use this matter as an opportunity to reassess the working environment and make improvements if there are areas where we fell short.

Above all, we sincerely hope our colleague recovers.

Sincerely, Kidsworks

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.