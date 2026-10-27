Ahn Jae-hyun, divorced from Koo Hye-sun, gets wistful meeting 20-year-old college students: “If I’d had kids early, they’d be about my kids’ age”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun, who is enjoying single life after his divorce, met college students young enough to be his sons and was struck by how quickly time had passed.

On the 26th, Ahn Jae-hyun’s YouTube channel showed him going about his day after setting off for home from work without any plans.

That day, Ahn Jae-hyun said, “Not many people recognize me. They don’t recognize me even when I take the subway, so I can ride comfortably. Even when I go to a restaurant, people don’t seem to recognize me at all.”

But almost as soon as he finished speaking, some college students walking down the street recognized Ahn Jae-hyun and greeted him. After chatting with them briefly during the unexpected encounter, he warmly said, “Have fun and enjoy your time.”

Afterward, Ahn Jae-hyun was struck anew by the passage of time as he watched the college students, who were much younger than him. Born in 1987, he said, “If I’d had a child early, those guys would be about the age of my kids,” prompting laughter.

When Ahn Jae-hyun learned that the college students were entering university in 2026, he said, “I enrolled in ’06. I’m jealous, so jealous,” expressing envy at their youthful appearance.

Ahn Jae-hyun married actress Koo Hye-sun in 2016, but they divorced in 2020. Since then, he has shared his daily life on his personal YouTube channel and kept in touch with fans. More recently, he appeared on the MBC variety show “I Live Alone,” where he also shared a glimpse of his single life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.