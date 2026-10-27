At 47, Lee Hyori’s confident charm shines even through the wrinkles around her eyes: “Tell me I’m pretty”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Lee Hyori showed off her beauty even in a close-up photo.

On the 27th, Lee Hyori posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “Look at this, take a look at me. Tell me I’m pretty right now.”

The photo showed Lee Hyori taking a selfie outdoors in a setting filled with autumn vibes. Her outfit and makeup, which suited the season, created a stylish atmosphere.

Lee Hyori took a close-up photo of her face, drawing attention with her distinctive beauty, defined features, and bold makeup. She also drew admiration with her flawless appearance, even in a photo taken from up close.

Lee Hyori then showed her wit by adding lyrics from Fin.K.L’s hit song “To My Boyfriend” to the words, “Look at this, take a look at me. Tell me I’m pretty right now.” The playful caption, which went perfectly with the photo, delighted fans even more.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori is busy rehearsing with Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu Ri for Fin.K.L’s full-group activities. It will be the first time in about 21 years that Fin.K.L has performed as a full group, since the release of the 2005 digital single album “Forever Fin.K.L.”

Since then, Fin.K.L members have been sharing glimpses of their rehearsals on their respective social media accounts, building anticipation for the long-awaited full-group activities.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.