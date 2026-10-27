“So beautiful” — Song Hye-kyo subtly bares her slender shoulders in Paris; her beauty outshines even the jewels

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Song Hye-kyo showed off her distinctive looks and elegant beauty in Paris, France.

On the 27th, Song Hye-kyo shared a photo from a pictorial for a jewelry brand for which she serves as a global ambassador.

In the pictorial, shot in Paris, Song Hye-kyo captured attention with her dazzling beauty, which outshone even the lavish jewels.

She paired a sleeveless black dress that accentuated her slender figure with a cardigan in the same material and color, subtly revealing her shoulder line and showing off a hint of sex appeal.

She completed the look with sunglasses, adding her signature cool, stylish vibe.

In another shot, she wore a tiara densely set with jewels atop her head and radiated an overwhelming aura that called to mind a queen worthy of a state visit or a goddess, drawing admiration.

Lee Jin of the group Fin.K.L. admired her, saying, “So beautiful,” while actress Kim Hieora likewise couldn’t help but marvel, saying, “Oh my God.”

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is set to return to television with Netflix’s new series Tantara. The new work is written by Noh Hee-kyung, and anticipation has been building early following news that she will work with actor Gong Yoo for the first time.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.