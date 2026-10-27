Go So-young gets a playful flick on the forehead from Jang Dong-gun after tattooing only her children’s initials on both arms: “You’re not my blood relative, are you?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Go So-young revealed the special meaning behind the tattoos on both her arms.

On the 27th, a video titled “First Look at Go So-young’s Squid and Radish Soup Recipe That Made Jang Dong-gun Decide to Marry Her” was posted on the YouTube channel “Go So-young.”

That day, when asked about the tattoo on her left arm, Go So-young explained, “They’re my daughter Yoon-seol’s initials. YS—Yoon-seol; turned around, they can also spell So-young.” She added, “I had my son Jun-hyeok’s initials tattooed on my right arm. I found an unusual font and got it done in that.”

Go So-young said, “When I came back after getting this, my husband said, ‘What about me?’” She added, “When I said, ‘You’re not my blood relative, are you?’ he gave me a playful flick on the forehead,” drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, Go So-young married actor Jang Dong-gun in 2010, and they have a son and a daughter. Recently, she has been sharing glimpses of her daily life, fashion, and family on her personal YouTube channel and connecting with fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.