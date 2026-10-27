Hwang Bo-ra, Ha Jung-woo's sister-in-law, finally burns out after a failed attempt to have a second child: “Even childcare felt overwhelming”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra said she had experienced burnout while juggling childcare and YouTube, and revealed that meeting her subscribers in person brought her comfort and support.

On the 27th, Hwang Bo-ra shared footage on her YouTube channel of meeting subscribers who are fellow parents, exchanging gifts, and talking about the realities of raising children.

Ahead of releasing the video, Hwang Bo-ra opened up: “Everyone, the truth is, I’ve recently been experiencing burnout, and for a while both childcare and YouTube felt overwhelming.”

She explained why she had arranged to meet her subscribers: “Then I suddenly had this thought: What kind of people are the ones who support me and follow along with my daily life even though we’ve never met? I wanted to meet them in person and talk.”

This was the first time Hwang Bo-ra had arranged to meet her subscribers in person since launching her YouTube channel. “It was lovely to see in person the people I’d always met through the comments, and somehow I felt moved,” she said, sharing how full her heart felt.

She also said, “I’m so grateful and it has given me so much strength to know that there are people who follow along with and relate to my ordinary daily life—laughing and crying as I raise Woo-in.”

She expressed her gratitude to her subscribers, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for always sending me such warm support. I read every single one of the comments you’ve so thoughtfully left,” and added, “Please stay with me, Hwang Bo-ra, for a long, long time. I love you.”

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married in 2022 Kim Young-hoon, CEO of WALKHOUSE COMPANY, who is the second son of actor Kim Yong-gun and the younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo. They have a son, Woo-in.

Recently, she shared her plans for a second child and said that although she had continued trying IVF, an egg retrieval attempt had failed. She also once showed her face swollen from a side effect of injections during treatment, prompting sympathy.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.