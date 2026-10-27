Seo In-young opens up for the first time about her divorce: “Only five guests on the groom’s side... They said they knew I’d get divorced”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Seo In-young revealed that only five guests from the groom’s side attended her wedding to her ex-husband.

Singer Seo In-young appeared as a guest on the web variety show “Salon Drip,” released on the YouTube channel “TEO” on the 27th.

That day, Seo In-young shared an update, saying, “I’m preparing to get married again.”

Seo In-young went on to discuss how searches for her name bring up a lot of fortune-telling readings by shamans and content related to her divorce.

Seo In-young began by saying, “Even when I was taking a break, if people searched for Seo In-young, the shamans went crazy. All that came up was insults and shamans. Then came the divorce.” She added, “The shamans were really going wild.” Of the shamans’ readings, she said, “Some parts are right, but there are things anyone can see,” and pointed out, “For example, isn’t ‘she has quite a temper’ something everyone in the country could know?”

Asked, “Looking back, were there any things where you thought they’d more or less got it right?”, Seo In-young answered, “The divorce,” but added, “Honestly, I don’t really trust that either.”

She then spoke candidly about what happened at her wedding to her ex-husband. Seo In-young said, “Because everyone at my wedding said they knew I would get divorced,” adding, “Only five guests came from the groom’s side.” She then drew attention by adding, “This is the first time I’ve talked about this.”

Even so, Seo In-young wished her ex-husband well for the future, saying, “I really hope he does well. We can each live our lives well in our own way,” and added, “That’s why I’m so happy now.”

Seo In-young married a businessman in February 2023 but divorced in November the following year. She later became involved with Choi Ji-hoon, head of NP, who is six years older than her, and is preparing to remarry in the second half of this year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.