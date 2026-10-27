Kang Ho-dong’s high school sophomore son Sihoo is 188 cm tall and wears size 300 mm shoes... even Lee Seung-gi mistook him for his dad

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi expressed amazement at how much Kang Ho-dong’s son Sihoo had grown.

On the 27th, a video titled “Picked for the fermented sand lance sauce” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Seung-gi2.”

In the video, while talking with Lee Soo-geun, Lee Seung-gi mentioned Kang Ho-dong’s son, who is currently a high school sophomore. “There was an article about Sihoo recently. They say he’s 188 cm tall. I was shocked. He’s taller than me,” he said in amazement. Lee Soo-geun remarked, “He wears size 300 mm shoes, too,” and Lee Seung-gi said, “I guess all of Ho-dong hyung’s genes went to him.”

Lee Seung-gi shared an anecdote from the time: “I saw him sitting alone at a table and called out, ‘Hyung!’ When I looked, it was Sihoo. I greeted him, thinking he was Ho-dong hyung.” Lee Soo-geun explained, “Sihoo was in elementary school then,” prompting laughter.

Lee Soo-geun later told Lee Seung-gi, who is 40 this year, “What’s changed is that you’re married and have kids.” He continued, “My son Taejun is graduating from high school this year,” adding, “Taejun, who was given the prenatal nickname ‘Ilbaki’ on 2 Days & 1 Night, is graduating now.”

Meanwhile, Sihoo, currently a high school sophomore, recently made headlines after reports revealed that he had grown into a golfer with an impressive physique and skill.

Last year, Sihoo won the boys’ high school individual event at the 36th Seoul Metropolitan Golf Association President’s Cup, demonstrating his outstanding skill. He is also making a name for himself in the Korea Golf Association (KGA) rankings, where he is ranked 78th.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.