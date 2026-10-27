Hwang Bo-ra: “I’ll never forget it until I die”... Moved to tears by her troublemaking 2-year-old son’s “I love you”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Bo-ra opened up about the challenges of real-life parenting, from her son’s mischief to his relationships with other children, and shared a moment when one thing he said overwhelmed her.

A video was released on the 27th on Hwang Bo-ra’s YouTube channel, where she met with subscribers for the first time to talk about the realities of parenting.

That day, after hearing about a child who nearly had a serious accident at home, Hwang Bo-ra shared her own parenting experience. “Woo-in does that these days, too. Even though he knows he shouldn’t eat something, he deliberately goes ‘Ah’ and pretends to eat it,” she said, explaining that her son plays tricks on his mother by pretending to eat pebbles.

Fellow-parent subscribers explained, “He’s deliberately watching his mother’s reaction.” Hwang Bo-ra responded, “I guess I’ll have to be more careful,” indicating that she should pay closer attention to her child’s behavior.

She also opened up about her concerns over her son’s relationships with other children his age. Hwang Bo-ra said that when they go to a kids’ café, her son sometimes has trouble getting along with other children and plays roughly with them. “Woo-in just pushes other babies and his friends with his body,” she said.

She added, “When I asked, I was told that when children are slow to develop speech, they express themselves physically,” showing that she was trying to understand her son’s behavior.

Even amid the challenges of parenting, Hwang Bo-ra had an unforgettable happy moment. Relating to the saying that children give their parents all their filial devotion when they’re young, she said, “The day before yesterday, Woo-in said, ‘Mom, I love you.’ It was the first time,” touching hearts.

Hwang Bo-ra shared her tender feelings: “When Woo-in said, ‘I love you,’ I was so tired that morning, but my heart skipped a beat, and I don’t think I’ll ever forget that moment until I die of old age.”

She added, “I think this phase (the phase of getting into mischief) will pass,” showing that she was trying to take a positive view of the challenges of parenting.

Meanwhile, Hwang Bo-ra married in 2022 to Kim Young-hoon, CEO of WALKHOUSE COMPANY, who is actor Kim Yong-gun’s second son and the biological younger brother of actor Ha Jung-woo. She welcomed her first son, Woo-in, in 2024 and recently revealed plans for a second child, while pursuing IVF treatment.

Earlier, she also drew sympathy after sharing news of her failed egg retrieval and revealing that her face had become swollen due to a side effect from injections during treatment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.