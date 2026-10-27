After Oh Yoon-ah remarried, her husband put her son Min first: “Takes him to the bathhouse” (Fun-Staurant)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Oh Yoon-ah opened up about how her daily life has changed since remarrying, sharing warm moments with her son.

On the 27th, KBS2’s Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant released a teaser titled, “Oh Yoon-ah returns to Fun-Staurant after three years! A warm change in her daily life?!”

Returning to Fun-Staurant after three years, Oh Yoon-ah shared the news of her remarriage, saying, “I’ve met a wonderful person and am making a fresh start,” and received congratulations.

Oh Yoon-ah then made a dish using aged kimchi for her husband, who likes sour kimchi.

In particular, Oh Yoon-ah revealed, “(My husband) took my son Min to a bathhouse,” sharing a warm change in her daily life since remarrying.

Her son Min was also shown looking grown up. Watching him swim, Oh Yoon-ah said, “It looks like he just needs to do a little more,” and, speaking of how he was gradually managing things on his own, she also shed tears.

Meanwhile, Oh Yoon-ah has raised her son, who has a developmental disability, on her own since divorcing in 2015. Last July, she registered her marriage to a man who is not in the entertainment industry and announced her remarriage, receiving many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.