Yoon Jin-yi Gives Up Driving After Smoke Starts Coming From Car During Trip With Her Two Daughters Amid a 'Dangerous Situation'

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Yoon Jin-yi was caught off guard by an unexpected car breakdown during a trip with her family.

On the 27th, a video titled “Emergency situation. Will this trip end safely?” was posted on the YouTube channel “Jinjja Yoon Jin-yi.”

In the video, Yoon Jin-yi was on a trip to Jecheon with her family when an unexpected problem arose as soon as they arrived at their accommodation: smoke suddenly started coming from the car.

Taken aback, Yoon Jin-yi explained, “Smoke is coming from the car, so I think we’ll have to go to an auto repair shop.” She then called an auto repair shop and said, “There’s a lot of smoke coming from around the hood.”

Yoon Jin-yi tried to find an auto repair shop near their accommodation, but because it was a holiday, it was difficult to find one that was open. In the end, deciding that moving the car would be dangerous, she told her husband, “We have no choice but to leave the car here and go,” adding, “We need to get the car fixed somewhere nearby.”

The sudden car trouble disrupted their plans, but the family continued their trip, enjoying their time at the accommodation.

The next day, as Yoon Jin-yi headed to the bus terminal to return home, she said, “It was so hard packing our things. I’m so tired,” showing how exhausted she was and bringing a laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.