Jung Hyung-don Speaks Out About Pork Cutlet Shop Amid ‘Harsh Review’ Controversy: ‘I’m Not a Figurehead; I Hold a 25% Stake’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Jung Hyung-don has spoken out about the pork cutlet restaurant that recently received harsh reviews.

On the 27th, a video was posted on Jung Joon-ha’s YouTube channel titled, “Doni Doni Kkas Kkas: Jung Joon-ha, the food-service industry’s recent icon of controversy, visits another controversial figure, Jung Hyung-don.”

Jung Hyung-don recently opened a pork cutlet restaurant in Seongsu-dong. Park Myung-soo and Jung Joon-ha visited to show their support. Jung Joon-ha asked, “How did you end up doing this?” Jung Hyung-don replied, “You’re in business too, and Myung-soo has real estate, doesn’t he?”

Park Myung-soo kept expressing suspicion, asking, “You’re not doing this with your own money, are you? Aren’t you just the front man?” Jung Hyung-don protested, “No. I have a 24% stake. That’s why I’m working so hard.” But Park continued, “Is that all you put in? Then isn’t the person who put up 75% the owner?” Jung Hyung-don explained, “50%, 25%, 25%.” The two, who had said they would “give it an honest review,” tried Jung Hyung-don’s pork cutlets and repeatedly exclaimed, “It’s delicious.”

In 2011, Yami Foods sold its whole-loin pork cutlet, “Doni Doni Pork Cutlet,” featuring Jung Hyung-don. It became a huge hit, with the product repeatedly selling out as soon as it launched. However, in 2013, the manufacturer’s CEO and others were indicted without detention on charges of falsely labeling the loin content and were fined.

Jung Hyung-don had also said, “The problem arose because the weight was listed without excluding the moisture. The relevant standards were also unclear.” Thirteen years later, last April, he announced that he would sell pork cutlets again and opened a brick-and-mortar store, launching into the business in earnest.

The restaurant opened to considerable attention and with a flourish, but it also drew a series of harsh online reviews saying that customer satisfaction was not high for the price.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.