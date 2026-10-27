Choi Jun-hee strikes the same pose as her late mother, Choi Jin-sil, at her grave: “After going round and round through the next life”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, visited her mother’s grave and expressed her deep longing for her.

On the 27th, Choi Jun-hee shared several photos with the caption, “Mom and Junhee.”

The photos show Choi Jun-hee visiting the grave of the late Choi Jin-sil. The heart-shaped headstone bears a photo of Choi Jin-sil smiling brightly during her lifetime, along with the inscription, “Beloved by all! This lovely woman rests here.”

Choi Jun-hee drew attention by posing for a photo in the exact same pose her mother had struck during her lifetime, as shown on the headstone. The sight of her taking the same pose beside her mother’s photo is deeply moving.

Choi Jun-hee also added the phrase, “After going round and round through the next life.” The words, suffused with longing and tender feelings for her mother, deepen the poignancy.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late former baseball player Jo Seong-min, and has been in the public eye since childhood. She is currently active as a model and influencer, and held a wedding ceremony last May with a non-celebrity 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.