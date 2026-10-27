Ayumi Is Living in an Affluent Tokyo Neighborhood: “Rent Alone Is 4.4 Million Won; It’s a Top 1% Neighborhood”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Ayumi shared an update on her life in Tokyo, Japan.

On the 27th, a video titled “An Update on Ayumi, Who Is Living in Tokyo” was posted on Ayumi’s YouTube channel.

Ayumi said, “I’m spending a month in Tokyo, Japan. It’s been three weeks. I’m experiencing what it’s like to live in Tokyo with my child,” and explained why she had gone to Japan: “Since I don’t have a home, I wanted to try living somewhere new in Tokyo.” Ayumi is staying in Azabu-Juban, a neighborhood in the top 1% in Tokyo. Full of luxury homes and apartments, it is known as Japan’s Gangnam District. Ayumi said, “Azabu-Juban is an affluent neighborhood, but there are also embassies and many foreign residents, so it’s multicultural. Many Japanese celebrities live here, too.”

Ayumi said, “I was looking for a place for a month-long stay this time, and since I have a daughter, I looked for somewhere as spacious as a place in Korea, but I heard the rent was 20 million won.” She added, “I found the place I’m staying in now at a good price during a discount period, so it was 520,000 yen (about 4.38 million won). It’s gone up to 600,000 yen now.”

On what to look for when finding a home, she said, “A place isn’t good just because it’s spacious and clean. Look at how long it takes to get places from there and what’s nearby, and make good use of discount periods. It’s cheaper during times when people aren’t keen to come.”

Ayumi’s home was then shown. She was living in a modest home with her 30-month-old daughter and her husband. Ayumi said, “At first it felt a little cramped, but now I’m used to it, and I really like it.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.