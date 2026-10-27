Lee Chun-hee Steps Down as Furniture Company CEO: “I Quit After 13 Years to Focus on Acting” (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Whenever Possible,” Lee Chun-hee said he had left the furniture company.

Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Chun-hee appeared as guests on “Whenever Possible,” which aired on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) on the 27th.

Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Chun-hee. Yoo Yeon-seok had also worked together on “Liar.” Yoo Jae-suk raised suspicions, saying, “He manages to squeeze in one of his own projects every season,” and Seo Hyun-jin was surprised, asking, “Why does he do so many projects?” Yoo Jae-suk also drew laughs by asking, “Do you do dramas as if someone were chasing you?”

Yoo Jae-suk then asked about Lee Chun-hee’s recent activities, saying, “You run a furniture company, right?” Seo Hyun-jin said, “It’s a brand I use all the time, so I went there and told him I was a huge fan.” Yoo Jae-suk explained, “Chun-hee took up woodworking as a hobby, and it became his job.”

Lee Chun-hee said he was disappointed with Yoo Jae-suk, saying, “It’s been more than 10 years since that happened. You always say you’ll come visit, but you’ve never come even once.” Yoo Jae-suk replied, “I have to know where it is before I can go,” but promised, “I’ll go next year. My schedule is packed this year.”

But Lee Chun-hee said he had stepped down as CEO, explaining, “I ran it with my younger sibling for 13 years, then left the company last year. I couldn’t do both. I really wanted to act, but people thought I was in business and didn’t call me.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.