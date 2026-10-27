'Labor exploitation controversy': Hey Jini recording released... “I doubt she’s really sick”—workers’ compensation dispute with close friend

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] A recording of a phone call about a workers’ compensation dispute between children’s creator Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin), who has 4.13 million subscribers, and former employee A has been released. Hey Jini is facing allegations of labor exploitation following revelations by a former employee.

Lee Jin-ho, a YouTuber and former entertainment reporter, released a video on his YouTube channel on the 27th titled “[Exclusive] ‘I doubt she’s really sick’: Shocking recording of Hey Jini’s workers’ compensation dispute ... Close friend reveals the full story behind the allegations.” The video covers allegations raised by A, Hey Jini’s longtime friend and former employee, and the dispute between the two sides over a workers’ compensation claim.

Lee Jin-ho drew attention to the issue by releasing a recording of a phone call between Hey Jini and A about the workers’ compensation claim. A claimed that their health worsened further after the call.

In the released recording, Hey Jini asked A, “How have you been feeling lately?” A replied, “Not well. My depression has gotten worse, so I’ve been prescribed a lot of medication.” Hey Jini asked, “Were you upset after hearing that? Isn’t that why your depression got worse?” A replied, “Honestly, yes. I’ve had a lot of attacks because of it, and I’m taking a lot of medication.”

A then brought up the contents of a statement opposing recognition that had been submitted during the workers’ compensation claim process and asked Hey Jini whether Hey Jini had written the wording personally. A asked, “Knowing that the doctor said taking a trip would help with treatment, did you include wording saying that my frequent trips abroad made you doubt whether I was really sick?” Hey Jini replied, “Yes.”

After hearing Hey Jini’s answer, A said, “I understand what you think now. I think I need to take my medication,” and ended the call.

According to Lee Jin-ho, A joined the company in April 2017 after being offered a job as a creator for a Chinese-language channel while Hey Jini was preparing to launch a new company. After joining, however, A took on a range of duties, including video production, translation and dubbing, and claimed to have worked without pay from April through July 2017.

A said the annual salary was less than 20 million won, yet A worked up to 16 hours a day and came in on holidays such as Lunar New Year and Chuseok. A also claimed that a request for additional staff was denied and that health deteriorated as the heavy workload continued.

A said that in November 2018, A experienced difficulty breathing while working overtime and was taken to the emergency room, and was later diagnosed with panic disorder and depression. A continued treatment and took leave from work, but eventually left the company, and said there had been a dispute with the company over the workers’ compensation claim during the departure process.

At the heart of the dispute was the company’s response to the workers’ compensation claim. A claimed that Hey Jini proposed paying 4 million won instead of pursuing the claim. A also said that A later learned the company had submitted a statement to the Korea Workers’ Compensation and Welfare Service arguing that it would be difficult to establish a connection between the work and the illness. According to A’s side, the statement suggested that A might not really be sick, citing A’s frequent overseas trips.

Hey Jini’s side reportedly explained that the company had made considerable efforts to care for A. It was also reported to have said that the company was not in a position to decide whether to recognize a workers’ compensation claim, and that it had offered financial compensation, which A had refused.

The two sides also differed over how statements related to the workers’ compensation claim were obtained. Hey Jini’s side reportedly explained that trust broke down after A came to ask employees for statements without consulting the company. A countered that obtaining the materials needed to secure recognition of the claim was a legitimate exercise of rights.

Lee Jin-ho reported that A ultimately had the claim recognized based on materials and testimony A submitted. A said that, as a result, A received around 45 million won in total over approximately two years for hospital bills and temporary disability benefits. However, recognition of a workers’ compensation claim does not, by itself, establish workplace harassment or a violation of the Labor Standards Act.

Lee Jin-ho cited the gap between Hey Jini’s “good boss” image on broadcasts and the workplace experience A described as the reason A came forward with the allegations belatedly. A’s mother also reportedly expressed anger over what her daughter had experienced while struggling with panic disorder.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.