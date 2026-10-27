Seo Hyun-jin, after saying her health had worsened: “I gave up meat and flour and eat temple food” (“Whenever Possible”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Seo Hyun-jin’s approach to managing her health was revealed on “Whenever Possible.”

Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Chun-hee appeared as guests on SBS’s “Whenever Possible,” which aired on the 27th.

Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Chun-hee. Yoo Yeon-seok had worked with them in “Liar.” Yoo Jae-suk voiced his suspicion that Yoo Yeon-seok gets one of his own projects into every season, and Seo Hyun-jin exclaimed, “Why does he do so many projects?” Yoo Jae-suk also quipped, “Do you do dramas as if someone were chasing you?” drawing laughs.

On the way to meet the person who had submitted a story, Seo Hyun-jin wondered what they would have for lunch. “Have you heard of the eight-constitution system? I believe in it a little. It seems to suit me well, so I’m following that diet carefully,” she said. “They told me to eat temple food—to stick to rice, seafood, and seasoned vegetables. Flour-based foods and meat don’t agree with me. So, if you don’t mind, would something like a Korean set meal be okay?” Yoo Jae-suk teased her, saying, “I wanted jajangmyeon, but I’ll resist,” drawing laughs.

After they completed the mission, Seo Hyun-jin spotted a pho restaurant as they considered where to have lunch. Whoever spoke English first was supposed to pay for the meal. As they exchanged careful remarks, Seo Hyun-jin said, “They say the water is self-service,” and was caught by the penalty. Yoo Jae-suk put his card back in his pocket, joking, “Thanks to Hyun-jin, I don’t have to use my card,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Seo Hyun-jin’s recent efforts to look after her health were revealed by her close friend Jeon Hye-bin. Jeon said, “These days, if Seo Hyun-jin and I meet for three hours, we spend two hours and 45 minutes just talking about health. We talk about things like, ‘They say you should eat this’ and ‘They say you should take this supplement.’” She added, “Because of the nature of our work, we use a lot of emotion. With Hyun-jin, when an emotion really grips her, she gets immersed in it and even becomes physically ill. If she’s sad, it affects her body, too. She’s done so many emotionally demanding roles that her health has suffered, so she really pays close attention to it. I think this time, too, we’ll meet at a vegan restaurant, eat vegan food, and talk about health.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.