Yoon Eun-hye’s skin in its worst condition after two weeks battling allergies: “So many scars”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Yoon Eun-hye opened up about how upset she was that a severe allergy had damaged her skin.

On the 27th, a video titled “Eun-hye’s Calm, Sophisticated Fall Makeup; Natural, Youthful-Looking Makeup” was posted on the YouTube channel “Yoon Eun-hye’s EUNHYELOGIN.”

In the video, Yoon Eun-hye said, “My skin has been extremely sensitive lately, and I’ve had a rough time because of allergies.”

She went on to say, “A lot of people around me got in touch to ask if I was okay, and I have gotten much better,” but added, “There are so many marks the allergy left behind—so many battle scars.”

Yoon Eun-hye also talked about the difficulties she faced because of the marks the allergy left on her skin. She lamented, “I hadn’t been that interested in coverage, but then I had to cover up the marks again. Going through that, my skin lost a little elasticity, and its texture didn’t look good, which really upset me.”

Fortunately, her skin is recovering with care. Yoon Eun-hye explained, “I had a treatment a week ago, and I could definitely feel the difference. My skin had been in the worst condition.”

Recently, Yoon Eun-hye said, “The allergy was really severe. At first, my hands got really red, itchy, and swollen,” and shared photos of her hands, which had been badly swollen from the symptoms. She added, “I kept getting IV drips for two weeks,” prompting sympathy.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.