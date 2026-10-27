'Bullying controversy': Oksun of Season 31 is now skin and bones... Did rumors of 'pregnancy, abortion and STDs' take a heavy emotional toll?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Oksun of Season 31 of 'I Am Solo' shared an update showing how much weight she has lost.

On the 27th, Oksun posted a photo with the caption, “2-meter 2-hyeon, taken by Dad.”

The released photo showed Oksun on a family trip. While traveling in Sokcho, she drew attention by showing off her much slimmer figure. Her appearance was noticeably different from when she appeared on 'I Am Solo,' drawing people’s attention. After the bullying controversy on the show, she had protested that she was being treated unfairly and said, “I’ve reached a point where even leading a normal social life is difficult.” In light of that, she appears to have lost a lot of weight compared with before.

Meanwhile, Oksun of Season 31 of 'I Am Solo' became a couple with Young-ho, also from Season 31, at the end of the show. But she faced criticism over allegations that she had ostracized Sunja, and suffered further harm, including a review-bombing of the dental clinic run by Young-ho. Oksun later tearfully announced during a livestream that she had broken up with Young-ho. However, on the 26th, about five months after announcing their breakup, a photo of Oksun and Young-ho as a couple was leaked, sparking controversy. Oksun explained, “That photo was leaked because of my mistake. I didn’t post it to announce that marriage was imminent or that we had started dating again, and I didn’t share it with any particular intention.”

Then, on the 26th, Oksun directly refuted the many rumors surrounding her and vowed to take firm action. She addressed a total of 15 rumors, saying, “I have never been pregnant, had an abortion, or suffered a miscarriage,” “I have never met someone of the opposite sex through a dating app,” and “The allegations related to sexually transmitted diseases are not true.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.