Baek Jin-hee Decides to Marry After a Fight with Her Fiancé: “Resolving Conflicts Is Easier”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Baek Jin-hee, who is getting married next January, has revealed why she decided to marry and what she finds appealing about her fiancé.

On the 27th, actors Baek Jin-hee and Kim Min-sik appeared as guests on a video titled “Jin-hee, You’re Getting Married Too” on the YouTube channel “Choi Daniel.”

That day, Baek Jin-hee explained why she decided to marry: “There are parts of me that aren’t emotionally fulfilled, and he fills those quite a lot.” She added, “I expect that if we get married and live together, those parts will be filled even more.” Baek will marry a non-celebrity at a hotel in Seoul on January 23 next year.

As for what led her to decide to marry, she said, “As we kept dating, we became part of each other’s lives, and I grew increasingly certain that he was the one.” She continued, “When you’re dating, there are times when you fight, but resolving those conflicts was a little easier. Since we’ll be partners as we go through life, I thought you can’t make a marriage work on love alone.”

Baek Jin-hee said, “The biggest thing I found attractive about my fiancé was how incredibly stable he is.” She added, “Our profession comes with so many sources of uncertainty, and when I talk to him about those worries, he has a reassuring steadiness that helps me move past them as if they were nothing.”

Baek Jin-hee also talked about how she makes up with her boyfriend after an argument. “When a fight starts, I go quiet,” she said. “I’m afraid I might say something hurtful too, so when I get worked up, I stop talking. I wait until my emotions settle.”

She continued, “The other person gets a little frustrated because I don’t say anything. He’d ask, ‘Why don’t you say anything?’ But after it happened a few times, he started waiting, thinking that I’d come around on my own after some time.” She added, “Then I admit what I need to admit and apologize.”

Baek Jin-hee’s fiancé is an office worker who lives in Canada, and after the wedding, she plans to spend her newlywed life going back and forth between Canada and Seoul.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.