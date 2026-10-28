Han Seo-hee, amid ‘drug controversy,’ suffers disturbance at home: ‘They entered the door code and asked if a man was there’; police eventually respond

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Han Seo-hee, a former idol trainee, revealed a shocking account of an incident in which she was victimized at home.

Han Seo-hee recently posted CCTV footage and photos of a police car in succession on her social media, recounting a disturbance near her home.

Han Seo-hee said, “The day I called the police because of some crazy b****. I have CCTV cameras all over my house, you know.” The footage she shared alongside the post caught attention, appearing to show a woman trying to enter Han Seo-hee’s home without permission.

Alongside the photo of the police car she shared next, she added the caption: “The woman who kept entering the door code and asking if there was a man here, then went around entering door codes from the very top floor down to the lower floors like a crazy person, and was reported and taken away.”

According to Han Seo-hee, the woman went around several floors of the residential building, entering door codes and asking residents whether there was a man there. Han Seo-hee apparently called the police, and the woman was taken into custody.

Han Seo-hee appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s Star Audition: The Great Birth 3 and became known to the public. She was tried several times on drug-use charges, including in connection with the marijuana-smoking case involving T.O.P, formerly of BigBang, and was sentenced to prison. She was released in 2023.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.