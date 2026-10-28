“You want to take the rice off the pork cutlet?” Seoul National University professor’s advice to Jung Hyung-don about his restaurant gets a chilly reception

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Jung Hyung-don shared a Seoul National University professor’s advice about the menu at his pork cutlet restaurant, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

On the 27th, a video was posted on Jung Hyung-don’s YouTube channel titled “Jung Hyung-don’s Pork Cutlet: I Have a Lot to Say. A Seoul National University Professor Speaks Out.”

Jung Hyung-don, who recently opened a pork cutlet restaurant in Seongsu-dong, invited Professor Moon Jeong-hoon of Seoul National University’s Food Business Lab and his close friend, lawyer Ko Seung-woo, to give their candid opinions on the menu.

Jung Hyung-don presented a classic pork cutlet, a cheese pork cutlet and carrot tteokbokki, which he had focused on developing for the menu. He described the process of setting up the business, saying, “We spent a year preparing.” He added, “That’s how we arrived at this price. The portion has to be big, without crossing the psychological price threshold. I’m serious.”

After trying the pork cutlet, Professor Moon advised, “If it were me, I think I’d make it 1 cm thick, but I’d make it just a little thicker.” He added, “I think you could reduce the amount of rice,” but Jung Hyung-don replied, “No. I’m going to add more, so people can come and enjoy a hearty meal.” Professor Moon, however, suggested, “Reduce the rice and salad, and add something else, like macaroni salad,” adding, “Start with a smaller amount and give them more if they ask. The portions are too big.”

Finally, Jung Hyung-don presented gimbap made with dried seaweed, salted squid and rice. Professor Moon praised it, saying, “Leave out the rice. Tell people who want rice to order the salted-squid gimbap. It’s really delicious.”

But viewers reacted coolly to the video. Many said the advice to leave rice off the pork cutlet went too far, sparking a heated debate.

Viewers expressed disappointment with Professor Moon’s advice in comments such as, “It’s better to serve plenty of rice and salad from the start. People are bound to complain about the portions,” “There’ll be a revolt if you take the rice off pork cutlet,” and “Rice is important. You can’t leave it out.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.