An idol who even reached No. 1 on a music show... struggling with 400 million won in debt: “My bank account disappeared, and I was left with just 1,000 won”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kenta, a former member of JBJ, opened up about the financial hardship he faced after the group disbanded.

A video titled “A Full Reveal of Kenta’s Home in Korea” was recently posted on the YouTube channel ICU.

Kenta, a former member of JBJ, said he began living alone after the member he had lived with for seven years went off to serve in the military.

JBJ debuted in October 2017 and drew a great deal of attention as a group made up of Noh Tae-hyun, Kim Yong-guk, Takada Kenta, Kim Sang-gyun, Kwon Hyun-bin and Kim Dong-han, who had competed on Mnet’s Produce 101 Season 2. The group won No. 1 on a music show with “My Flower” and received much love, but disbanded just seven months later.

Kenta shared an update on his activities since then, including his solo work and entry into live commerce. He said, “I went into debt when I left the company after working as an idol. It’s 400 million won. Having that debt weighs on me, and I feel responsible because I have to pay it off.”

Kenta said, “I once tried to quit. I thought I should stop being an idol. I felt it wasn’t right for me. I burned out and lost my goal for the first time in my life.” He added, “But recently I found a goal again. The first thing is to pay off my debt. I still have a lot left to pay.”

Kenta, who said his debt had also led to financial hardship, said, “When I went into debt, my accounts were seized, and suddenly my bank account was gone. I had nothing but a single 1,000-won bill. I was even wondering, ‘What am I going to eat tomorrow?’ I was busy just trying to get through each day. Back then, older people around me sent me things like rice.”

Kenta said, “I think there are debts of gratitude in life, too. I think receiving help from someone is also a kind of debt. I think living your life to repay that kindness is a good way to live.” He added, “So I’m grateful for this debt, too. It became a driving force. I’m glad my life hasn’t been smooth sailing,” expressing his positive outlook.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.