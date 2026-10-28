NMIXX’s Sullyoon rebukes a fan, saying, “Just go wash up already”... then says, “Sorry if I came off harsh”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] NMIXX’s Sullyoon rebuked a fan who said they would attend an event without washing up.

Messages Sullyoon exchanged on the fan communication platform bubble have recently been drawing attention in online communities. Ahead of an event, one fan repeatedly messaged, “I’m not going to wash up.” Sullyoon responded by repeatedly telling them, “Go wash up.”

Sullyoon went on to admonish the fan, saying, “I don’t know if you’re serious, but not washing up isn’t an option. Washing up is the bare minimum.” She added, “Who doesn’t wash up? If you don’t wash, you don’t even qualify as one of the grubby ones.” But when the fan said, “I won’t wash up; I’ll just spray perfume instead,” Sullyoon firmly replied, “Just go wash up already.”

Afterward, seemingly mindful of the fans’ reactions, Sullyoon tried to smooth things over, saying, “I’m not mad. Did I seem too harsh? I’m sorry if I came across that way.” Fans have said they found Sullyoon’s firm rebuke satisfying. They have voiced agreement with her comments, saying things like, “Not washing up is inconsiderate,” “Perfume won’t solve this,” and “I like how she clearly says what needs to be said.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.