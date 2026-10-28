Kim Byung-hyun finally hits it big after 11 failures, set to supply 30,000 sausages in global expansion

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Former baseball player Kim Byung-hyun, who turned to business, drew attention after revealing that, following 11 business failures, he is on the verge of taking his sausage business global.

A 100-pyeong sausage factory run by Kim Byung-hyun was featured on the 27th on SBS variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.

That day, Kim Byung-hyun entered the factory dressed in work clothes. As employees made sausages and pork knuckles by hand, Kim said, “We’re going to be pressed for time if we have to deliver 30,000 sausages and pork knuckles, aren’t we?” conveying how busy things were.

Kim Byung-hyun told an employee, “If we can just wrap up this event well, going global will be possible for us,” expressing his hopes for overseas expansion.

Kim Gu-ra joked, “If we fail here, we’ll have to move on to our 12th business. We need to work hard.” In response, Kim Byung-hyun announced that his business had reached an important turning point.

In an interview, Kim Byung-hyun said, “After finally getting through a period of 11 failures, I’m now on the verge of going global. I received a request to supply Oktoberfest.”

He is set to be the sole supplier of 30,000 sausages and pork knuckles for Oktoberfest Seoul, the world-renowned beer festival being held in Korea for the first time. When Seo Jang-hoon asked, “So you’re supplying the Oktoberfest being held in our country?”, Kim Byung-hyun replied, “We were contacted from Germany. We’re the ones who can make sausages just like they do in Germany.”

Kim Sook marveled, “So you were chosen.” Kim Byung-hyun emphasized, “The event runs for 10 days, and the requested quantity alone is 30,000. It’s the largest volume ever ordered. This is a major event with the company’s fate on the line.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.