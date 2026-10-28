Eun Ji-won sheds his homebody ways, goes camping with his wife, 9 years his junior... Life dramatically changes after remarriage

[Jung An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi expressed surprise at how Eun Ji-won has changed since remarrying.

On the 27th, a video titled “Got the Kkanari!” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Seung-gi 2.”

In the video, Lee Seung-gi met Lee Soo-geun and recalled their time on KBS2’s “2 Days & 1 Night.” He asked, “Have you seen Ji-won lately?” inquiring about Eun Ji-won. Lee Soo-geun replied, “I saw Ji-won. We talk on the phone,” then added, “Ji-won goes camping a lot with his wife these days.”

Lee Seung-gi said, “I can’t even imagine Ji-won going camping.” Lee Soo-geun explained, “He seems to keep it simple and not bring much gear. You know, places that have caravans set up and things like that?” He added, “He likes going out to get some fresh air with his wife.”

Lee Seung-gi was intrigued by how Eun Ji-won had changed since remarrying, saying, “He’s not someone you’d associate with tidying up and getting things ready.”

Eun Ji-won married in 2010 and divorced in 2012. Last year, 13 years after his divorce, he remarried a stylist nine years his junior.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.