Kim Jong-kook gives juniors who fail to greet their seniors a stern dressing-down... “Hey! Come with me!”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Joon Park of the group god revealed that singer Kim Jong-kook once stepped in to scold juniors who failed to greet them.

On the 27th, a video was posted on the YouTube channel “The Brian” titled “Joon Park Came Over to Brian’s House and Spent All Day Dressing Him Down Before Leaving.”

That day, when asked, “Do you think manners are important?”, Joon Park replied, “Isn’t it just natural to greet someone when you see them?” Brian, who considers manners important, said, “It’s our culture.” Joon Park said, “It’s part of our culture, but it’s just basic courtesy. When someone greets you, saying ‘Hello’ isn’t that hard. Even if you don’t feel like it, you can just say ‘Hello’ and move on,” emphasizing the importance of courtesy.

Joon Park also drew laughs by saying, “If someone just walks off without saying hello, I say, ‘That person is going to die while walking.’”

The production team asked, “When you see something like that, don’t you pull them aside and scold them?” Joon Park shared an anecdote from 25 years ago, saying, “Back then, I didn’t scold them—Kim Jong-kook did.” He recalled, “None of the juniors greeted us before they left, and Kim Jong-kook called them over, saying, ‘Hey, come out here,’ and then scolded them.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.