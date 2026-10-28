40-year-old Choi Daniel to catch the bouquet? Baffled by an unexpected suggestion from Baek Jin-hee, who is getting married in January

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Baek Jin-hee brought laughter by urging Choi Daniel to catch the bouquet ahead of her wedding next January.

On the 27th, a video featuring actors Baek Jin-hee and Kim Min-sik as guests was released on the YouTube channel “Choi Daniel,” under the title “Jin-hee, so you’re getting married too.”

That day, Choi Daniel congratulated Baek Jin-hee, who is set to marry next January, saying, “You’re getting married.” The two had previously been under the same agency and grew close while appearing together in the drama “Jugglers.”

Later, Kim Min-sik asked, “When is Daniel getting married?” Baek Jin-hee joked, “He’s agreed to catch the bouquet.” Kim chimed in, “Are you really going to catch the bouquet? It sounds like it’d be fun if you did.”

Choi Daniel replied, “I won’t be catching the bouquet. Your girlfriend should catch it.” Baek Jin-hee shot back at him, “My friend.” She added, “In this day and age, you should be the one to break that kind of prejudice,” once again urging Choi Daniel to catch the bouquet.

In response to Baek Jin-hee’s teasing, Choi Daniel finally replied, “All right. Since it’s a celebration, I’m fine with someone else catching it,” bringing even more laughter.

Meanwhile, Baek Jin-hee will marry a non-celebrity at a hotel in Seoul on January 23 next year. Her fiancé is an office worker who lives in Canada, and Baek plans to spend her newlywed life traveling between Canada and Seoul.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.