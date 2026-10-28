‘Premarital pregnancy’: Lee Yoo-jin♥Cha Kyung-eun face conflict ahead of wedding? “Now I see why so many people fight”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actors Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, who are engaged, opened up about the real-life concerns they have faced while preparing for their wedding.

At the end of the episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” broadcast on the 27th, a teaser featuring actors Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun, who are set to marry this November, was released.

In the preview, Lee Yoo-jin drew attention when he announced, “We’re getting married this November.” Cha Kyung-eun then appeared and introduced herself: “Hello. I’m actor Cha Kyung-eun.” She also made a name for herself with the public after appearing on “SNL” last year.

The couple also talked about their wedding preparations. Lee Yoo-jin said, “We’re now about 95% done with the preparations for our wedding.” Reflecting on the process, he added, “It makes me realize why so many people fight while preparing for a wedding,” drawing laughs.

Lee Yoo-jin also mentioned his father, actor Lee Hyo-jung, and revealed, “I don’t think there’s another family where the groom’s father makes more of a fuss than the groom himself, as in ours,” prompting further curiosity.

Lee Yoo-jin and Cha Kyung-eun will marry on November 14. It was also revealed that Cha Kyung-eun became pregnant while they were preparing for the wedding, prompting many congratulations.

The two grew close while working together on Lee Yoo-jin’s first directorial project, “Cast Me If You See a Way!,” and later became a couple. They began dating officially this past June with marriage in mind and are set to tie the knot after about five months together.

Lee Yoo-jin is well known as the son of veteran actor Lee Hyo-jung. It also drew attention when it emerged that Cha Kyung-eun is the younger sister of Kim Seung-yoon, who recently married actor Jang Dong-yoon. Both have ties to acting families, which has drawn even more interest.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.