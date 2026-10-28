“I Haven’t Even Established Myself as an Actor Yet...” Lee Hyo-jung Makes Candid Remarks at Son Lee Yu-jin’s Family Meeting

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The meeting of actor Lee Yu-jin and Cha Kyung-eun’s families was revealed, and candid remarks from both fathers, along with footage of Cha Kyung-eun wiping away tears, sparked curiosity.

On the 27th, the team behind SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2” released a video titled “Soon-to-be-married couple Lee Yu-jin and Cha Kyung-eun are taken aback by Lee Hyo-jung’s bombshell at their family meeting.”

The video showed Lee Yu-jin and Cha Kyung-eun meeting with both families. Amid the warm atmosphere, Cha Kyung-eun’s father brought up his daughter’s childhood dream. He said, “When I asked what you wanted to be when you grew up, you said you wanted to be the First Lady.”

Pointing to his future son-in-law, Lee Yu-jin, he continued, “But then along came a guy who was just like a president. She said she’d met a man who was destined for her,” creating a heartwarming atmosphere.

But the mood changed after remarks from Lee Yu-jin’s father, actor Lee Hyo-jung. Lee Hyo-jung made the cryptic comments, “My son was talking with a serious expression” and “I had a feeling this wasn’t going to work.” Lee Yu-jin then said to his father, “Dad, tell them now, while you still can,” adding to the suspense.

Opening up about how he felt ahead of his son’s wedding, Lee Hyo-jung added, “I still haven’t made it to where I should be as an actor, either...” A caption then appeared on screen: “A bombshell remark that turned the family meeting upside down?” The remark’s meaning drew attention.

As the once-warm atmosphere at the family meeting suddenly grew tense, footage of Cha Kyung-eun wiping away tears was also revealed, heightening curiosity about what would be said in the full episode.

Lee Yu-jin and Cha Kyung-eun will marry on November 14. It was also revealed that Cha Kyung-eun became pregnant while preparing for the wedding, and the news drew many congratulations.

Lee Yu-jin is well known as the son of established actor Lee Hyo-jung. Interest also grew after it became known that Cha Kyung-eun is the younger sister of Kim Seung-yoon, who recently married actor Jang Dong-yoon.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.