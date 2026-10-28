Seo In-young prepares to remarry after overcoming the pain of divorce: “My boyfriend likes women who work”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Seo In-young shared an update on her love life, revealing her boyfriend’s reaction as she prepares to remarry.

The web variety show Salon Drip, released on the YouTube channel TEO on the 27th, featured Seo In-young as a guest sharing updates on her life.

That day, when asked about her current situation, Seo In-young revealed, “I’m preparing to remarry,” drawing attention.

MC Jang Do-yeon asked Seo In-young, who has been active lately, “You’ve been doing shows with such a grateful heart, and things are going so well. What does your boyfriend say?”

Seo In-young replied, “He says he’s so happy. He likes women who work.” She added, “I think he really likes seeing me do well and gain energy,” expressing her affection for her boyfriend, who supports her activities.

That day, Seo In-young also drew attention by candidly discussing what happened at her wedding to her ex-husband. She said, “They told me everyone at my wedding knew I was going to get divorced,” adding, “Because only five guests came from the groom’s side. This is the first time I’ve said this.”

Even so, Seo In-young wished her ex-husband well for the future, saying, “I hope (my ex-husband) does really well. We just need to live well, each in our own lives.” She added, “That’s why I’m so happy right now.”

Seo In-young married a businessman in February 2023 but divorced him in November of the following year. She later became involved with Choi Ji-hoon, the CEO of NP, who is six years her senior, and is preparing to remarry in the second half of this year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.