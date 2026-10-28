Seungri, expecting a son early next year, turns out to be married... “Already registered their marriage, no plans for a wedding”

[Lee Ji-hyun, reporter for Sportschosun] Following news that Seungri (36, real name Lee Seung-hyun), formerly of the group BigBang, is to become a father, it has emerged that he is already a married man who has registered his marriage.

According to Ilgan Sports on the 28th, Seungri is legally married to a non-celebrity woman in her 20s. His wife is pregnant and due to give birth early next year.

Earlier, on the 27th, Gray News reported that Seungri’s girlfriend, a non-celebrity woman in her 20s identified as A, was pregnant and expected to give birth to a son next January. The outlet said the couple had set up a newlywed home in Seoul’s Gangnam District and planned to hold a wedding ceremony after the birth.

However, follow-up reports confirmed that the two were not simply dating but were already married and had registered their marriage.

In particular, because news of the pregnancy and expected birth emerged before news of the marriage, some speculated that the pregnancy had occurred before marriage. Seungri reportedly denied this.

Seungri told Ilgan Sports, “At this point, I am not considering a wedding ceremony.” The couple is reportedly awaiting the birth of their child early next year and focusing on prenatal care.

Gray News said it pursued further reporting after noting that, in a recent interview related to the so-called “soju bottle incident,” Seungri had said words to the effect of, “I have a family to protect.” The outlet said it confirmed the pregnancy and expected birth in the course of that reporting.

Meanwhile, Seungri was identified as a key figure in the “Burning Sun scandal,” which rocked South Korea in 2019. He was tried on nine charges, including arranging prostitution, habitual gambling, and embezzlement. The Supreme Court upheld his sentence of one year and six months in prison, and he was released in February 2023 after serving his time.

Seungri, who had repeatedly made headlines after his release through appearances at overseas events and various reported sightings, was also booked last August on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The complainant claimed to have been assaulted, threatened, and detained by people accompanying Seungri at a restaurant in Seoul. Seungri’s lawyer, meanwhile, acknowledged that Seungri had picked up a soju bottle during an argument with the complainant, but countered, “It was merely an emotional clash in response to the complainant’s provocation; there was no physical altercation.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.