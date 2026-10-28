The child is innocent, but... Former BigBang member Seungri secretly marries a woman in her 20s; baby due in January, newlywed home in Gangnam

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Former BigBang member Seungri is set to become a father.

According to Gray News, Seungri and a non-celebrity woman in her 20s are expecting a child in January 2027. However, contrary to reports that the pregnancy occurred before marriage, Seungri has already registered his marriage to the woman, making them legally married, and they plan to forgo a wedding ceremony.

The two have set up a newlywed home in Gangnam, Seoul, and are focusing on prenatal care.

Seungri debuted with the group BigBang in 2006 and enjoyed worldwide popularity, releasing countless hit songs, including “Lies,” “Haru Haru,” “Sunset Glow,” “Fantastic Baby” and “Fxxk It.” However, after being identified as the main culprit in the 2019 Burning Sun scandal, he was effectively driven out of the entertainment industry.

Seungri was sentenced to 18 months in prison and served his term after being convicted on nine charges, including prostitution, arranging prostitution, violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, habitual gambling, violating the Foreign Exchange Transactions Act, occupational embezzlement, violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (embezzlement), and instigating special assault.

After being released upon completing his sentence in February 2023, Seungri was occasionally spotted around Southeast Asia. In particular, during a club performance in Cambodia, he said, “I’ll bring G-Dragon here,” drawing fierce criticism.

Last August, he was sued on charges including special assault and special intimidation. A man in his 30s, identified as Mr. A, claimed that Seungri assaulted him at a restaurant in Seoul’s Gangnam District.

In response, Seungri denied the allegations, saying that Mr. A, who was drunk, approached him while he was dining with acquaintances and bluntly demanded to join them. Seungri said that although he repeatedly made clear he did not want Mr. A to join them, Mr. A would not back down, and that while it was true he picked up a bottle, he never swung it or threatened him.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.