KwakTube Took a Different Approach from Wonji Amid the “6-Pyeong Office Controversy”... “Three Employees Found the Office Themselves”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Travel YouTuber KwakTube (real name: Kwak Joon-bin) revealed that he had moved to a new office to improve his employees’ working conditions. He drew particular attention by saying he had left the choice of office entirely up to them.

On the 27th, KwakTube revealed the interior of his new office through his YouTube channel.

“This is the new office. Let me show you around,” KwakTube said that day as he showed viewers around. He explained how the working environment had changed, personally showing everything from the workspace used by employees to his own private room.

The move was prompted by the employees’ difficulties. KwakTube admitted, “The employees had some difficulties at the previous office,” adding, “Since it was a rooftop room, it got cold and hot.”

He went on to explain, “We moved to an office that’s a bit more comfortable to work in and also close to a subway station.” The decision to move was made with the previous office’s heating and cooling problems and the convenience of commuting in mind.

He said that he had not been directly involved in finding the new office. He drew attention by saying, “I didn’t find it. The three employees found it.”

He also candidly explained why. KwakTube said, “I didn’t think someone who doesn’t come into the office should be the one to find an office. I come in about three times a month. Even aside from traveling, I do a lot of editing at home, so I hardly come in at all, really.” He explained that he had arranged the space by prioritizing the opinions of employees who spend more time in the office than he does.

This also stands in contrast to the case of travel YouTuber Wonji, who previously faced harsh criticism over her office working conditions.

Last November, Wonji posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “Looking for a 6-Pyeong Office” and became embroiled in controversy over her employees’ treatment. After footage was released showing three employees working in a windowless office of about 6 pyeong on basement level 2, there was an outpouring of criticism of the poor working conditions.

As the controversy grew, Wonji made the video private and apologized. She acknowledged that she had not been considerate enough, saying, “Since this is a space where employees have to spend time working every day, I should have made working conditions and welfare my top priority above all else.” She also later shared the steps he was taking to switch to remote work and relocate the office.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.