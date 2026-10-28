“I’ll tie you to the bars”: Song Ga-in had every reason to be angry... Video shows disruptive drunk causing a scene at concert; criminal punishment possible

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Footage has been released of A, a concertgoer who caused a disturbance while heavily intoxicated at singer Song Ga-in’s performance.

Recently, videos of Song Ga-in at the 11th Gangjin Bay Dancing Reed Festival, held on the 25th, were posted on online communities, social media and other platforms. In the footage, Song captivated the audience with her outstanding singing and witty remarks, even as she performed in the rain. A, however, caused a disturbance for nearby audience members by screaming and throwing clothes while heavily intoxicated.

Song eventually tried to calm A, saying, “Sir, quiet down a little. How much have you had to drink? I know you’re having a good time, but you can’t bother other people. Don’t throw your clothes; sit still. If you do that one more time, I’ll come after you. Even if you think Ga-in is that pretty, calm down.”

But A’s behavior became even more aggressive. A kept shouting while Song Ga-in was singing, making it difficult for other audience members to enjoy the performance as well.

Song Ga-in, who had initially tried to calm A down with a smile, eventually warned, “Sit still before I tie you to the bars over there. Now be quiet and keep your mouth shut. You’re so loud it’s killing me.”

Song smiled at the other audience members and said, “There’s one person like this wherever you go. They’re just doing it because they’re in a good mood, so leave them be.” After A quieted down, she also thanked the audience, organizers and police, saying, “I’m so grateful that you’re sitting here with umbrellas and raincoats even though it’s raining.”

Fans applauded Song Ga-in’s professionalism: despite A’s disruptive outburst, she kept smiling and carried on with her performance to the end.

Praise has also continued for Song Ga-in’s magnanimity in putting up with A’s outrageous behavior. Under the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act, a person who causes a disturbance with coarse language or behavior in a place where people gather or pass, or who, while drunk, acts abusively toward someone without cause, may face a fine of up to 100,000 won, detention, or a minor fine. In other words, although A could have faced criminal punishment, Song Ga-in showed patience and sought to prevent any harm to other audience members.

Song Ga-in debuted in 2012 and has enjoyed great popularity since winning the title of the first-ever Jin, or grand prize winner, on TV CHOSUN’s Miss Trot in 2019.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.