“You can’t just demand a dance out of nowhere”... KID GLYDE calls out fans pressing him for Aiching’s “back-kick choreography”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Dancer KID GLYDE, who created the buzzworthy choreography for producer Lee Soo-man’s rookie girl group A2O LITE, has finally spoken out in response to the flood of fan demands to release choreography videos. In his characteristically humorous tone, he urged them to stop pressuring him: “You can’t just demand a dance out of nowhere, tell me to film it and post it—as if!”

On the 28th, KID GLYDE posted on his social media, “No, well... please wait just a little longer for the A2O choreography video. I don’t have time to film it right now.” He added that it would probably take a few more days before he could shoot the video.

Earlier, he had also responded in another post to fans’ ongoing requests for a choreography video.

KID GLYDE delivered a sharp rebuke: “You can’t just demand a dance out of nowhere, tell me to film it and post it—as if!” He added, “I’ll film it and post it for you with all my heart and effort. Please wait just a little longer.”

The post showed that KID GLYDE felt awkward amid fans’ insistence as they waited for the choreography video, but was determined to film and release it himself.

The reason KID GLYDE has recently been receiving such intense attention is A2O LITE’s debut song, “NEON.”

A2O LITE, which debuted on the 13th, is a nine-member multinational girl group. Its debut song “NEON” made headlines by reaching No. 1 on the Melon TOP100 chart about 29 hours after its release. Among the highlights, the two-member performance by Aiching and Siri at the beginning of the stage drew explosive interest.

The so-called “back-kick” move, in which Aiching lowers her body and forcefully kicks a leg backward, and the high-difficulty choreography the two members perform in sync quickly spread online. After it became known that KID GLYDE had created the choreography himself, attention also turned to him as its choreographer.

On the 14th, KID GLYDE said on his social media that he had helped create the two-person opening choreography performed by A2O LITE members Siri and Aiching. He explained that Lee Dong-gyu and Choi In-young of Cream Dance had also taken part in the creation and training.

More recently, he drew further attention by revealing the choreography-making process as well.

KID GLYDE, who appeared on the YouTube channel “Mipji Aneun Gwanjong Eonni” on the 26th, said of the “NEON” choreography, “For the first time, they asked me to make it more difficult, so I raised the difficulty as much as I could.” He explained that while it takes about 10 to 15 minutes to create an initial choreography draft, refining the moves and teaching them so idols can perform them takes much more effort.

He also lavished praise on Aiching and Siri’s dancing skills. “What’s remarkable about Aiching is that she’s had less than 20 hours of actual training,” KID GLYDE said, praising the talent of both members for mastering difficult choreography despite their short practice time. His wife Mari, who appeared with him, also said, “A2O suddenly got popular, and I’m getting so many calls. It’s overwhelming,” expressing surprise at the unexpected attention.

Having once again proved his presence with the two-person performance in “NEON,” KID GLYDE is now drawing attention for the choreography video he will personally showcase.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.