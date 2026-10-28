‘Doctor X’ unfazed by May 18 petition controversy, reaches No. 5 among SBS’s all-time Friday-Saturday dramas after just six episodes

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia’ has been embroiled in controversy over scenes depicting the May 18 Democratization Movement, prompting even a petition to halt its broadcast. Yet after just six episodes, it has become the fifth-highest-rated Friday-Saturday drama in SBS history. It continues to set new personal bests in the ratings each week and is enjoying a relentless run of success, with rerun ratings and buzz indicators also drawing strong responses.

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: The Age of the White Mafia’ (produced by Studio S, Studio Dragon and HighZium Studio; hereafter ‘Doctor X’) is a cathartic medical noir about the exploits of Doctor X, Gye Su-jeong, the operating room’s ‘mad Gye,’ who demolishes entrenched injustice with genius surgical skills, knowing neither failure nor compromise.

‘Doctor X’ has continued its remarkable rise each week, taking the TV audience by storm. The most recent episode, its sixth, recorded a peak rating of 21.3%, with 19.5% nationwide and 19.2% in the Seoul metropolitan area, setting another personal best. It ranked No. 1 in its time slot and was also the clear leader among Saturday miniseries and all miniseries for the week, proving itself an unshakable ratings powerhouse with no serious rival.

What is especially striking is that the drama has reached No. 5 among SBS’s all-time highest-rated Friday-Saturday dramas after just six episodes. Based on nationwide ratings, it ranks fifth, behind ‘The Penthouse 2’ (29.2%), ‘Manager Kim’ (23.1%), ‘The Fiery Priest’ (22.0%) and ‘Taxi Driver 2’ (21.0%). Entering the all-time rankings at No. 5 after only six episodes, amid a lineup of major hits, ‘Doctor X’ is proving its remarkable momentum and cementing its standing as a ratings powerhouse.

The explosive enthusiasm for the original broadcast carried over just as strongly to reruns. A rerun of ‘Doctor X’ aired on the 24th recorded ratings of 6.8% nationwide and 6.6% in the Seoul metropolitan area. It ranked third among all terrestrial TV programs that Saturday—a remarkable result, given that it outperformed the original-broadcast ratings of many recently aired miniseries, underscoring the keen interest in ‘Doctor X.’ (Source: Nielsen Korea)

The show is also worth noting for sweeping up viewers’ favor and generating buzz. In Gallup Korea’s survey of ‘Favorite Broadcast and Video Programs in October 2026,’ released on the 27th, ‘Doctor X’ ranked first overall with an overwhelming favorability rating of 9.8%. A total of seven SBS dramas have ranked No. 1 in Gallup Korea’s monthly surveys, conducted since January 2013, and ‘Doctor X’ posted the third-highest favorability, behind ‘Manager Kim’ and ‘My Love from the Star.’ In addition, it held onto first place for a second consecutive week, with a strong 27.3% support rate, in a survey of ‘The Most Anticipated OTT and TV Shows This Week’ released on the 26th by PMI, a research and data consulting firm. It showcased its stature as the biggest hit of the second half of 2026 across both TV and OTT platforms.

At the heart of ‘Doctor X’s’ runaway success are the distinctive character of Gye Su-jeong (played by Kim Ji-won), who puts patients’ lives above all else and stands up to injustice, and the show’s satisfying, cathartic storyline. Even in the face of unjust power and entrenched practices, Gye never compromises her convictions when patients are at stake. Her exploits combine the characteristic tension of medical noir with the thrills of a cathartic drama, offering viewers a distinctive kind of entertainment. The vivid performances of a trusted cast, led by Kim Ji-won and including Lee Jung-eun, Son Hyun-joo, Wooseok Kim, Lee Jin-hee, Kim Young-min, Lee Sung-wook, Kwon Seung-woo and Heo Joon-seok, further heighten the drama’s immersive appeal.

The controversy began with the sixth episode, which aired on the 24th. The episode told the story of Oh Sang-beom (Ha Seong-gwang), who lost his older brother to gunfire from martial law troops during the May 18 Democratization Movement and was also injured himself. The appearance of fictional former president Ji Du-seok, who evoked former President Chun Doo-hwan, sparked heated debate.

Some viewers questioned the decision to add historical subject matter absent from the Japanese original and even posted a petition on the National Assembly’s public petition system calling for the show to be taken off the air. Others have praised it as a meaningful attempt to shed light, through a medical drama, on the wounds left by historical tragedy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.